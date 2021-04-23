Anthony Davis scores 4 points in limited return from calf strain

Anthony Davis is back, though it may take a few games for him to play his usual minutes at his usual effectiveness.

The Los Angeles Lakers star returned to the court on Thursday after missing more than two months with a right calf strain that had also been reported as Achilles tendonitis. Playing under a minutes restriction against the Dallas Mavericks, Davis started for the Lakers for the first time since Feb. 14.

Davis was rusty in his return, scoring only four points on 2-of-10 shooting with four rebounds in 16 minutes, all in the first half. His first basket back looked like the Anthony Davis of old, though:

AD gets on the board in his @Lakers return.



📺: TNT pic.twitter.com/1OASyTdXSU — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2021

He also had a defensive highlight, using his considerable reach to intercept a pass:

AD's steal leads to an easy bucket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L4ZqXTwNkZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2021

He wasn't exactly pleased when he reached the end of his minute restriction though.

AD mad about his minutes restriction, lightly kicks sign board pic.twitter.com/TkeIYnpxQC — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 23, 2021

Having Davis back, even if limited, is step 1 for the Lakers to get the ball rolling again in a season with hopes of a championship repeat. LeBron James remains out due to a right ankle sprain, having last appeared in a game on March 20, but recently graduated to light work on the court and could be nearing a return as well.

The Lakers have gone 7-9 with both players out. With the NBA playoffs scheduled to begin next month, the clock is ticking for them to both reach 100 percent.

