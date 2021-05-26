Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, receives flagrant foul and Draymond Green commentary on Twitter

It didn't take long for Game 2 of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns to get weird.

One minute into the first quarter, Anthony Davis failed to connect on a jump shot. Further review, however, showed his foot, which he had kicked out to draw a foul, had connected somewhere else:

Add that to the list of reasons the NBA should crack down on unnatural shooting motions this offseason.

Here's another angle:

Watching that, you would probably assume that it was a foul. And yes, it was. On Crowder, initially.

Because of that, er, contact with Davis' shooting motion, Crowder was hit with his second personal foul of the night and Davis was given two free throws. An official review then gave Davis a very understandable flagrant 1 foul, which gave Crowder his own free throws and the Suns the ball.

The flagrant did not cancel out Crowder's own foul though, so he soon had to go to the bench with two fouls in the first minute of the game.

Draymond Green not happy with Reggie Miller

While that sequence of events was surprising, what was not surprising was Draymond Green's name coming up on the broadcast. TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller soon brought up the Golden State Warriors power forward, well known for such kicks.

Miller also posited that Davis' kick was unintentional, and that discussion soon summoned Green to Twitter like a groin-kicking Beetlejuice:

Story continues

So it’s unintentional now @ReggieMillerTNT ? You referenced me as if mines was also unintentional? None of y’all said that during the time 🤔 Clarify your point? Would love to know.... — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 26, 2021

Because if you’re saying mines was unintentional, there’s a lot of cowards that just went silent? And if you’re saying it’s intentional on my behalf but not here, then I shouldn’t have been referenced @ReggieMillerTNT just curious 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 26, 2021

Quality discourse.

You will also not be surprised to hear that NBA Twitter had jokes:

A flagrant 1 called on Anthony Davis for that kick to those 2s — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 26, 2021

He made both free throws after that. Legendary — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) May 26, 2021

totally normal to do a karate kick when you shoot jumpers, find a new slant — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) May 26, 2021

AD has split free throws twice already, marking the third time in this game he did not miss a pair. — Bill Oram (@billoram) May 26, 2021

LeBron: “What you do to Crowder?”



AD: pic.twitter.com/vEJP908bMA — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 26, 2021

More from Yahoo Sports: