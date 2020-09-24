Anthony Davis is on pace to match the peak playoff runs of the NBA's greatest big men

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1980. Shaquille O’Neal in 2000. Anthony Davis in 2020.

This is the company Davis is currently keeping in Los Angeles Lakers lore midway through the Western Conference finals. He still needs to win a championship to match Abdul-Jabbar and O’Neal, but he is on pace for a playoff run on par with the best statistical postseasons of the all-time great Lakers big men. And any conversation about great Lakers bigs is a conversation about the greatest bigs to ever play the game.

Davis is averaging 28.5 points with a true shooting percentage of 65.2 through 13 playoff games. Few volume scorers have ever been so efficient this deep into the playoffs. Throw in Davis’ 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 combined blocks and steals per game, and nobody in the history of the game can match that specific stat line. That those numbers are coming in just 35.7 minutes a night is all the more impressive.

We can twist statistics to separate Davis from a pack, but any way you slice them, he is joining a list of all-time greats. Only Abdul-Jabbar, O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain and Hakeem Olajuwon had ever averaged a 28-10-3 on better than 50 percent shooting in 12 or more playoff games. They are four of the five greatest centers in NBA history, along with Bill Russell. That is a list Davis will join if he maintains his current pace.

Nobody will care, of course, if Davis falls short of a title. For comparison’s sake, with six wins still to secure, here is a status check on how Davis’ 2020 playoff run stacks up statistically to the best runs of the greats.

Anthony Davis has one thing on the NBA's greatest big men: a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to swing a playoff series. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) More

Bill Russell’s 1962 title campaign

The Boston Celtics legend averaged 22.4 points (51.9 TS%), 26.4 rebounds and five assists in 48 minutes a night in the 1962 playoffs, winning his fourth of eight straight championships. It was the best statistical line of Russell’s playoff career, but we all know his contributions to the game went well beyond basic numbers.

The Celtics won just two series for the title — seven-game sets against Chamberlain’s Philadelphia Warriors and Jerry West’s Los Angeles Lakers — allowing 110.1 points per game. Basketball Reference estimates Boston’s pace in 1962 at 130.8 possessions per games. If that held true in the playoffs, Russell’s Celtics allowed 84.2 points per 100 possessions, a ridiculous figure that obviously does not include 3-pointers.

Davis’ Lakers are allowing 107 points per 100 possessions in the playoffs, an extra 12.5 of which come with the addition of the 3-point line, and they have been significantly better with Davis on the floor. Keep in mind that the average effective field-goal percentage in 1962 was 42.6 percent, well below the current average of 52.9 percent. Shotmaking everywhere on the court is at a whole different level today. While we cannot compare Davis’ defensive effort to Russell’s, we can accept that Davis has been elite on that end as well.

Wilt Chamberlain’s 1967 title campaign

After averaging 28 or more points and four or fewer assists in six previously ringless playoff appearances, Chamberlain averaged 21.7 points (54.6 TS%), 29.1 rebounds and nine assists in 47.9 minutes a game in the 1967 playoffs, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship. The NBA did not yet log blocks and steals. It is impossible to wrap your head around those numbers. They are so comical they force you to consider how Chamberlain would fare today — and, conversely, the damage Davis would have done back in the day.

Regardless, that Davis is scoring at a higher volume and more efficiently than Chamberlain at his playoff peak is a marvel, considering the advancements in defensive schematics and the increase in athleticism league-wide.

