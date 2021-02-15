Anthony Davis injury leads Stephen A. Smith to think Nets will win title

Kevin Durant continues to face adversity this season, having quarantined twice in accordance with the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols while also managing his surgically repaired Achilles — to now, where he’s dealing with a hamstring strain. But Durant has looked good on the floor when he’s played, displaying no signs of lingering issues from his Achilles injury.

But the Los Angeles Lakers don’t appear to be as fortunate. Anthony Davis has been dealing with an Achilles issue of late and had to leave Sunday’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets after aggravating the injury.

If Davis is absent for the rest of the season or even a long period of time, the Lakers would shuffle down the list of favorites to win the 2021 NBA Finals. That’s the first thing ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thought of when Davis suffered the injury.

“My first reaction after hearing about Anthony Davis aggravating his right Achilles is that the Brooklyn Nets are going to win the NBA championship,” he said on ESPN’s First Take Monday. “… The Lakers, as far as I’m concerned, are the only team standing in the way of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden winning the [championship].”

"My first reaction after hearing about Anthony Davis aggravating his right Achilles, is that the Brooklyn Nets are going to win the NBA championship." —@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/aGC9Txx2DU — First Take (@FirstTake) February 15, 2021

This post originally appeared on NetsWire. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!