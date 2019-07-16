Anthony Davis gives interesting answer to question on his Lakers future

Newly acquired Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis might end up playing for the Purple and Gold a long time, but so far he hasn't been willing to publicly proclaim he will re-sign with the historic franchise when NBA free agency 2020 rolls around.

Davis was asked during his introductory press conference last Saturday about being ready to commit to the Lakers long term, and his answer was interesting.

"I'm focused on this season," Davis told reporters, via the Washington Post's Ben Golliver. "When I got traded here, my goal was to bring a championship here with the team that we have. When that time comes around next year, you can ask me that question and we can revisit it. Right now, my focus is on this year and figuring out how I can help this team and help this organization become a championhip team."

Davis basically took the opposite approach Kyrie Irving did last fall. Irving famously told Boston Celtics season ticket holders before the 2018-19 season that he planned to re-sign with the team. Maybe Irving really meant it at the time, but after a disappointing season for the Celtics highlighted by the superstar point guard's leadership struggles, he bolted for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency earlier this month.

Davis has a $28,751,775 million player option for the 2020-21 season, and it's hard to envision him, or any player, exercising that option when a long-term max contract almost certainly would be available.

The list of the top free agents in the summer of 2020 goes downhill really quick. Davis clearly is the best player who could be available. The gap between him and the second-best player, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, is enormous. If Davis ever made it known he was open to considering other teams in free agency, the list of interested suitors likely would be a lengthy one. After all, he's arguably a top-five player in the league and will be just 27 years old next summer.

It wouldn't be surprising if Davis eventually re-signs with the Lakers, but there's absolutely no reason for him to commit, especially publicly, to L.A. before playing any games alongside LeBron James.

