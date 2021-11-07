Anthony Davis exits Lakers vs. Trail Blazers because of stomach illness

Lakers forward Anthony Davis shakes hands with coach Frank Vogel during Thursday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The text came from the Lakers about 45 minutes before they tipped off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

“AD is a go,” the text said, referring to Anthony Davis playing while dealing with a sprained right thumb he suffered Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center.

Then another text from the Lakers came with 9:19 left in the second quarter that Davis was out for the rest of the game because of a stomach illness.

Before Davis left, he had missed four of his five shots and had scored two points to go with three rebounds.

Davis had been out on the Moda Center court “testing out the thumb” before the game started, Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. Davis didn’t have his thumb taped the way he did in the second half of the Thunder game.

He sat out 36 games of the NBA’s 72-game schedule last season because of calf and Achilles’ tendon injuries. He dealt with left groin and left knee injuries during the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns.

That motivated Davis to do all he could over the summer to be available for his teammates.

“I know this year he’s very upset with how last year went and how much time he missed,” Vogel said. “So, everything that’s 50-50 whether to be in or out thus far this year, it’s been, ‘I’m playing unless I absolutely can’t play.’ He’s just not happy with how much time he missed last year. So, if he can play without major limitations, he’s going to be in there.”

