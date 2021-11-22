Anthony Davis: Everyone knows LeBron James is not a dirty guy

Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis: “Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy.” Says that the moment he realized he had clocked Stewart, LeBron was trying to apologize and say “my bad.” Once Stewart was charging, AD says “I don’t know what he was doing, but we wasn’t going to allow that

Source: Twitter @kylegoon

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

If LeBron isn’t suspended for this… pic.twitter.com/wx2giBWIca – 9:07 PM

Larry Lage @LarryLage

The Lakers do not plan to make LeBron James available for comment tonight – 9:07 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel on the Lakers coming back to win after the LeBron James ejection in Detroit: “To me, it’s one of the things that can change the momentum of your season” – 9:03 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says he thinks the Lakers did a good job protecting LeBron, but not escalating the situation. Says you want “peacemakers” in those circumstances. – 9:02 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron will not be addressing the media tonight, per a team spokesperson. – 9:01 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Anthony Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks, 4 steals and just 2 turnovers in the Lakers’ win over the Pistons. 😳 pic.twitter.com/0oySKz08dJ – 9:01 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis says “everybody’s level raised” after LeBron James was ejected. – 9:00 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

AD’s back. Tell a friend. pic.twitter.com/W5wjtgJ2ea – 8:59 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Anthony Davis on things not getting wilder than it did. “It’s Detroit, too. Flashbacks.” – 8:59 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis: “Everybody’s level raised when LB went out.” He said the Lakers have to play like they did in the fourth all the time. – 8:59 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Lakers’ Anthony Davis: “Everyone in the league knows that [LeBron James] isn’t a dirty guy. As soon as he did it, he looked back and told him, ‘My bad. I didn’t try to do it.’ I don’t know what [Isaiah Stewart] was trying to do. Nobody on our team, 1-15, was having it.” – 8:57 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis says the Lakers are still having problems with straight line drives and blow-bys that force the defense to rotate to early. That’s exacerbated by bad shots and turnovers on offense. He thinks the fourth quarter shows their potential. – 8:57 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

AD said the LeBron/Stewart interaction was routine at first, both guys battling for position. LeBron caught him w/one, quickly tried to apologize. “Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy.”

Davis said Stewart’s response was unprecedented since AD’s been in NBA. – 8:57 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Anthony Davis thinks the 4th quarter vs. Pistons was the “best defensive quarter of the season” thus far. – 8:56 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Davis said LeBron tried to apologize after he hit Stewart, said “everybody knows he’s not a dirty player” – 8:56 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Anthony Davis on the altercation: “You got cut above the eye. It wasn’t on purpose. We wasn’t gonna allow him to keep charging (LeBron).” – 8:54 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis: “Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy.” Says that the moment he realized he had clocked Stewart, LeBron was trying to apologize and say “my bad.” Once Stewart was charging, AD says “I don’t know what he was doing, but we wasn’t going to allow that – 8:54 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Some NBA cats go on fake, “Hold me back! Hold me back!” acts when the smoke hits the air. Isaiah Stewart was trucking cats like Billy Sims or Earl Campbell to get to LeBron. pic.twitter.com/kAGNBRMkxe – 8:50 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers hold on to beat Pistons, 121-116…Come back from 17 down, give up 17pts in Q4

-AD 30pts 10rebs 6ast 5blks 3stls

-Russ 26pts 10ast 9rebs

-Melo 18pts

Long way to go for this team, very inconsistent, but snap 3 game losing streak

Next up, @ NY on Tues

@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:47 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Bad ending for the Pistons, but fun game overall. Lakers lost LeBron, but the Pistons lost their best chance at slowing AD after Stewart’s ejection. Swung the game in LA’s favor. – 8:46 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

In the final 63 seconds of a five-point win, Anthony Davis had: four points, two blocks and two steals. – 8:46 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Ugly first three quarters, but Russ and AD picked it up in the fourth in a major way. – 8:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers win with a 37-17 final quarter. Anthony Davis was sensational on both ends in the fourth, while Russell Westbrook scored 15 of his 26 points in that frame. The Lakers improve to 9-9 with a needed win after a three-game slide. The big question is what happens to LeBron. – 8:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Anthony Davis tonight:

30 PTS

10 REB

6 AST

3 STL

5 BLK

11-19 FG

He’s the first Laker with a 30/10/5/3/5 game since Shaq in 2001. pic.twitter.com/FC8xim6gHk – 8:45 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers escape with a win on a forgettable night, 121-115

AD: 30 pts, 10 rebs, 6 asts, 5 blks, 2 stls

Westbrook: 26 pts, 10 asts, 9 rebs, 2 stls

Melo: 18 pts (5-8 from 3)

Dwight: 13 pts, 5 rebs

Jerami Grant: 36 pts – 8:45 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

AD with the game-sealing steal on Diallo. Reminiscent of the Old AD. – 8:44 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

AD. CLAMPS IN THE CLUTCH.

(📼 @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/y4ae13CQ6p – 8:37 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

This could be a tough loss for the Pistons, who had a substantial lead going into the fourth and completely fell apart. But they have no answers for AD, he’s just imposing his will on this game – 8:37 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Story: Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart that draws blood, sparks lengthy altercation @PostSports https://t.co/yU8E5wF4oE pic.twitter.com/itGWh8EEph – 8:37 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

All that talk about Cade Cunningham being a team player is true. No one fought harder to keep Isaiah Stewart from getting to LeBron than Cade. – 8:35 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

AD UNLEASHED. what a finish in Detroit!!! pic.twitter.com/pU8CeLfVz7 – 8:33 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Monster defensive 4th quarter from AD – 8:33 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Good God. AD just swallowed up Cade Cunningham. pic.twitter.com/LEtaWKZ3JU – 8:33 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

what an offense-defense sequence from anthony davis, holy hell – 8:32 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

What a series of plays by both Westbrook and AD, on both ends.

LAL on a 35-15 push, and lead 119-114 with 47.8 left. – 8:32 PM

Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard

AD going crazy! – 8:32 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

AD and Russ turned this game around. – 8:31 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

What a game-saving sequence from AD: blocked Cade Cunningham’s 3, then, when Cunningham tried to take AD to the rim, he blocked him again. Scored on the end to complete the sequence. Lakers up 119-114. – 8:31 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

AD on Cade twice! pic.twitter.com/7hMsCmtMI3 – 8:31 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Anthony Davis giving Cade his “welcome to the NBA” moment jeez that was nasty – 8:31 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Anthony Davis down the stretch, man. Wow. – 8:31 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham is blocked twice by Anthony Davis, and on the other end, Russell Westbrook finds Davis for a lay-in.

LAL 119, DET 114, 47.8 left. – 8:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

What a defensive sequence by AD. – 8:31 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Davis just erased Cunningham at the rim, then made a shot on the other end. That might do it for the Lakers in their most impressive comeback of the season — when LeBron was ejected(!!!). – 8:31 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Russ cutting when his man doubles AD. Brings tears to my eyes. – 8:26 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Lakers take a two-point lead after a Cade turnover leads to an AD bucket. – 8:26 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

LeBron ejected for shot to Pistons’ Stewart face; Stewart ejected for going after LeBron in wild scene nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/21/leb… – 8:21 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Isaiah Stewart broke more tackles trying to go after LeBron James than every NFL running back combined on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/2eHm1yjddP – 8:20 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

This is why LeBron James was ejected. pic.twitter.com/48iDlZK6zf – 8:16 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

What a surreal scene. Isaiah Stewart not only wanted to take on LeBron James and everyone on the Lakers but he calmly did the “it’s over, I’m done” walk off multiple times before sprinting back to get his revenge. The back door attempt at the end is crazy. pic.twitter.com/5W0wmhtOUZ – 8:09 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Upon closer, and closer reviews, that looked like a closed fist from LeBron – 8:06 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

I guarantee at least some part of that was due to LeBron seeing that young man with a beautiful head of hair – 8:02 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

Everyone will talk about the Beef Stew/LeBron altercation. But I’ll say this.. the #Pistons are about to hang 100 on the #Lakers through 3 quarters. LA couldn’t guard Tim Boyle. – 7:58 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Don’t be surprised if #Pistons Isaiah Stewart is suspended multiple games — and maybe more games than LeBron James. – 7:58 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

LeBron James ejected after elbow (or fist) to Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart draws blood sports.yahoo.com/lebron-james-e… – 7:58 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Would/should the Lakers without LeBron even be favored in a game on the road against the Pistons? They’re now down 13 with 13 mins left in the game. – 7:57 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

With LeBron possibly getting suspended, an 8-12 record and a six-game losing streak coming out of this road trip now seems entirely possible. – 7:54 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Lakers TV is hilarious right now. “LeBron James drew blood on Isaiah Stewart” “LeBron went over to apologize and Stewart was having none of it”. This is cable news propaganda – 7:53 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

One game to Bron and fine Isaiah Stewart.

Whatchu expect bruh to do when he get punched in the face and bleeding? – 7:53 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

LeBron James ejected for elbow to face of #Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart: https://t.co/UEvXWct1v7 pic.twitter.com/PaWW78h9R0 – 7:53 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Suspend LeBron for a game – 7:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Gotta imagine a suspension is coming for Isaiah Stewart. You lose it like that and you’re gonna miss a game or two.

The real question is if LeBron James also gets a suspension or not. Flagrant 2’s pretty regularly do also come with a one-game suspension. We’ll see tomorrow! – 7:48 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

So many people making sure nobody touches LeBron pic.twitter.com/FewhH1L7IN – 7:45 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

I’m currently observing the discourse around LeBron and the events in the Lakes-Pistons game – 7:44 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for this blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/fsRtNJgekF – 7:40 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Wild scene on the floor here finally results in Ellington shooting 1 technical FT, and Jackson 2 on the other end (for the flagrant).

Pistons lead 79-67 with 9:18 left in the 3rd Q. THT is in for LeBron.

Crowd stayed calm and patient throughout, thankfully, here in Detroit. – 7:39 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James was ejected as a result of a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart, after an official’s review. pic.twitter.com/FQssFEw3jH – 7:38 PM

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola

Isaiah Stewart, who suffered a cut to his face, is likely to get multiple game suspension. If LeBron gets a game that means he’s out vs the Knicks on Tuesday. – 7:38 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

LeBron James has been ejected for a flagrant 2, two tech ejection for Isaiah Stewart, tech on Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/ImP0tXA7wS – 7:37 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron and Stewart both ejected. Russell Westbrook also with a technical. They’re going to try to start this game back up now… – 7:37 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Stu Lantz on our @SpectrumSN broadcast: “It’s almost like LeBron was trying to free his arm, and inadvertently clipped (Stewart),” as the two tossled for position on a rebound. – 7:36 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

I guess it never occurred to me that LeBron getting ejected was something that could happen. – 7:36 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Isaiah Stewart is also ejected. Looks like Russ got a tech. Could not hear Scott Foster in the arena because of the uproar from the fans as soon as LeBron was ejected, followed by the PA instructing the audience NOT to throw anything on the floor. – 7:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Also, I’m not sure if Isaiah Stewart got tossed. I imagine so, but I couldn’t hear it after the elation of LeBron getting tossed. – 7:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Has LeBron ever been ejected before? – 7:36 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Very low on the list of things that matter amid an ugly situation that could have been much worse is the fact that LeBron exits with… 10 points. The streak lives. – 7:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Yea, understandable to see LeBron get ejected. He basically close punched Isaiah Stewart in the eye and that caused everything. – 7:35 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Has Bron ever gotten a Flagrant 2 before? – 7:35 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Wow LeBron ejected – 7:35 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

LeBron James gets ejected. This place erupts with boos toward LeBron. The Detroiters who are wearing Lakers jerseys have turned back into Detroiters.

You don’t mess with Beef Stew lol. – 7:35 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Bro trynna get Bron forreal 😳 – 7:35 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

LeBron has been ejected. – 7:35 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James called for flagrant foul 2 and ejected from game. – 7:35 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Flagrant 2 on LeBron? Scott Foster taking control – 7:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

So both LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart end up ejected after all that. – 7:34 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

LEBRON HAS BEEN EJECTED. STEWART COULD BE IN THE TUNNEL!!! – 7:34 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

LeBron James ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. That started the altercation – 7:34 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron got a Flagrant 2, and is ejected. – 7:34 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Flagrant foul 2 on LeBron – ejected. – 7:34 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron has been called for a flagrant 2 and is ejected. – 7:34 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Will #NoPlaceForThat Twitter come for LeBron or is he untouchable? @dieter – 7:34 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lebron thrown out of the game as well for a Flagrant 2… – 7:34 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Like I said, these two teams play a week from now. I can’t imagine Stewart and LeBron will both be available to play. – 7:34 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Crazy scene here in Detroit, where Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart was bleeding from his face an elbow from LeBron James hit him. Stewart did all he could to get after James. – 7:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

LeBron caught Isaiah’s face with his arm, looked like. Like, REALLY caught him. That looked awful, and explains the blood. Not sure what they will call here – 7:33 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

ISAIAH STEWART WANTS LEBRON pic.twitter.com/gw6u84Pqr6 – 7:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Scott Foster just announced they’re reviewing the hostile action. The camera just replayed LeBron’s shot to Stewart’s face, and the crowd is now getting rowdy.

Might remind everyone we are in Detroit, where there’s a sensitivity to these things. – 7:32 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Just saw the replay on the jumbotron. LeBron basically closed-fist punched Isaiah Stewart during a free throw. That’s why Isaiah wanted to get him.

LeBron will get ejected. That was intentional. – 7:32 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

On the replay, it looks like LeBron James got Isaiah Stewart with an elbow or a punch.

That’s where the blood came from apparently. – 7:32 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

ahhh lebron elbowed isaiah stewart in the face on the free throw line – 7:31 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

LeBron cheap shot to the face of Beef Stew. Eject him! #pistons – 7:31 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Wild scene here in Detroit where Isaiah Stewart, bleeding from his face from contact from LeBron James, repeatedly had to be separated from James and other Lakers players. pic.twitter.com/OAP49jWGru – 7:30 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron appeared to give Stewart a good elbow on his face on the free throw. Calamity erupted. We still haven’t settled the scene. – 7:29 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The whole fracas starting with LeBron hitting Stewart in the face with a closed fist on a box out on the free throw. – 7:29 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Stewart is bleeding all over the place. He just tried to go at LeBron AGAIN. – 7:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Something happened where Isaiah Stewart ended up on ground. He is going after LeBron and Russ. He has to be held back by several players and coaches.

There’s blood coming from his eye. – 7:27 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Isaiah Stewart got up and went for LeBron. He’s made multiple efforts to go at him. Don’t know what got him that mad. – 7:27 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

It takes until the third quarter, but LeBron is now the first Lakers starter to hit a three tonight. – 7:21 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Interesting: a second shift for Dwight in this quarter. He’s got a team-high 10 points and LeBron is still on the bench with about 3 min to go. – 6:59 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

That’s an A-plus block by #Pistons Isaiah Stewart on Anthony Davis. – 6:55 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

LeBron is playing defense like he’s trying to get Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas traded. – 6:47 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hami hit a 3 that LeBron let him take. LeBron just shook his head after. – 6:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

A lineup with LeBron, Melo, Monk, Dwight and THT is getting cooked by Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo. Welp. – 6:42 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Cade over AD for a TOUGH finish 😤

pic.twitter.com/LPLvnTrExj – 6:40 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Lakers lead 30-26 after the first quarter. Russ had 8 points and the team shot 54.2% from the field. Cade Cunningham had 6 points and a nice finish over AD, but is 0-for-4 from 3. – 6:35 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons’ movement offensively has been good. Defense has been solid. Only difference so far has been Anthony Davis’ defense. – 6:30 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron got to the rim with LAL up 6, but wasn’t able to finish, and Detroit got an open transition 3 on the other end.

Had a chance to be +8 in the Jordan-at-center lineup, instead it’s 20-17 with ‘Melo about to check in. – 6:23 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

With 3 Davis buckets right at the rim, 2 of them coming in transition, the Lakers hold an early 16-12 lead at Detroit.

Westbrook has a pair of mid-range pull-up J’s, and LeBron 2 FG’s to go with a DJ dunk.

LAL are 8 of 11, and DET 6 of 12, into the first time out. – 6:18 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Lakers LeBron James is in the building, and he got rousing cheers when he came out for warmups. pic.twitter.com/WYKBvbSIq9 – 5:40 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers are going back to their big starting lineup against Detroit:

DeAndre Jordan

Anthony Davis

LeBron James

Avery Bradley

Russell Westbrook – 5:31 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Starters at Detroit: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, Davis and Jordan. – 5:30 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

The Monday Drive: Caveat emptor — buying expensive tickets to see NBA superstars like Steph Curry, LeBron James requires some research first: https://t.co/8FiOMzfqI4 pic.twitter.com/szqvPl8pbm – 5:22 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron came through his first game back, at Boston, just fine physically. He’ll start today at Detroit, per Frank Vogel. – 4:32 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Lakers LeBron James will play tonight at #Pistons.

#DFS – 4:32 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James came through Celtics game fine and is “good to go” vs Pistons tonight, Vogel said. – 4:31 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron James will play vs. Detroit, Frank Vogel said. James had been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. – 4:31 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ first game vs Boston and availability today vs DET: “He came through fine and he’s good to go” – 4:31 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says LeBron James is “good to go” today against the Pistons. – 4:31 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

LeBron James will play tonight against Detroit – 4:31 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Stephen A. Smith laid out exactly what it will take for LeBron James to earn his place in the GOAT discussion.

#Lakers #NBA #LakeShow

sportscasting.com/stephen-a-smit… – 4:21 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

LeBron James is still listed as questionable tonight in Detroit. However, I just walked past the training room and he’s blasting Eminem lmao. So, yeah. – 3:34 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue on his TikTok ad with AI: “I have some good people working for me … got me an opportunity. AI, it was great to see him, haven’t seen him in a while. Fun.” – 1:48 PM

Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis: “We’re not promoting violence. I’m not promoting violence. Our security and their security did a hell of a job.” Points to his security guard as he leaves the press conference room for the shoutout. -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 21, 2021

Dave McMenamin: Lakers get back to .500 at 9-9 with a come-from-behind win in Detroit, 121-116, in a game LeBron was ejected for striking Isaiah Stewart in the face. AD 30p 10r 6a 5b 4s; Westbrook 26p 10a 9r 2s; Melo 18p on 5-of-8 from 3; Dwight 13p on 5-of-6 5r. -via Twitter @mcten / November 21, 2021

Rod Beard: #Lakers LeBron James has been ejected from the game for a hit on #Pistons Isaiah Stewart. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / November 21, 2021