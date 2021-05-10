Anthony Davis enjoys Los Angeles Lakers’ battle to avoid play-in tournament

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bijan Todd
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Anthony Davis enjoys Lakers’ battle to avoid play-in tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

His teammate LeBron James may have not been a big fan of the play-in tournament, but count Anthony Davis as a supporter of the new postseason format.

 “It's been fun, to be honest. We were a great team last year, and this is the first time since I’ve been here that we ran into a challenge,” Davis said per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “This is a different challenge for us.”

Davis' position is nearly the opposite of what James said of the play-in tournament last week.

"Whoever came up with that s--- needs to be fired," James said when asked of the tournament.

The Lakers are currently sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference which would currently set them up for a game against the Warriors to earn the seventh seed in the playoffs.

Los Angeles won the 2020 NBA Championship, in part thanks to Davis’ postseason bubble heroics. Before Davis had his best game of the season on Sunday in a win over Phoenix—in which he posted a season-high 42 points—the Lakers had been on a slide, going 3-8 over their last 11 games. Davis still feels assured in his squad’s potential heading into the playoffs.

“I mean, we know that we’re confident against anybody we match up against, especially when we were fully healthy. That’s our mindset. Other teams, you've got to prepare for just because we’re fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, whatever we are, we’re going to come out and fight,” Davis said. “They know that just because we’re a lower seed we’re not going to back down from anybody.”

 

Recommended Stories

  • New York City mayoral hopefuls campaign on slashing gun violence

    Eric Adams and Andrew Yang, the two leading Democratic candidates in the race to become New York City's next mayor, say the rise in shootings means there needs to be more support for the city's police department. Elizabeth Kim of Gothamist spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the latest on the race.

  • Tom Brady adds bitcoin laser eyes to Twitter profile

    One crypto figure speculates Superbowl champion is ‘loading up’ on cryptocurrency

  • NBA roundup: Anthony Davis drops 42 in Lakers win

    Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers made 13 shots from 3-point range to overwhelm the Phoenix Suns in a 123-110 win on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Los Angeles avoided the three-game season sweep by Phoenix and remained one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference standings with four games left. Los Angeles, which lost eight of its previous 10 games, was without LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder.

  • Tom Brady Just Shared a Rare Photo of His Wife and Ex Together

    It's been almost 15 years since NFL star Tom Brady and actor Bridget Moynahan were together, but the two exes are forever tied because of the child they share. They welcomed their son Jack in 2007, after they'd already ended their three-year relationship and Brady had moved on with model Gisele Bündchen, whom he'd later marry and with whom he'd have two more kids. (Moynahan married her husband Andrew Frankel in 2015.) However, the stars made it clear on Mother's Day that their extended family is still close. On Sunday, Brady shared a rare photo of his ex and his wife together to celebrate the holiday. To see the snaps and hear about their co-parenting relationship, keep reading. Brady shouted out Bündchen as his "numero uno." As ET Online reports, Brady shared several Mother's Day posts, including one black-and-white family photo featuring him, Bündchen, Jack, and younger children Benjamin and Vivian to his regular feed."Happy Mother's Day @gisele," he captioned that post. "You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day! ❤️❤️"He also shared another shot of Gisele posing with Benjamin and Vivian to his Story, writing, "My numero Uno" and adding several red heart emojis. He also sent love to Moynahan with a rare family shot. Also on his Instagram Story, Brady posted a photo of himself, Bündchen, Jack, and Moynahan all posing and smiling together.He captioned that one with a simple "Happy Mother's Day," tagging his ex's account. Bündchen honored Moynahan, too. The model shared the Mother's Day love with her stepson's mother. She posted a photo of Moynahan and friend and producer Jody Joynes to her Instagram Story on Sunday."Happy Mother's Day to these super moms!" the model wrote, tagging both women.RELATED: Tom Brady Just Shared a Rare Post About Ex Bridget Moynahan. It took time for the exes to learn how to co-parent. Brady and Moynahan have come a long way since they learned that she was pregnant when Brady was already in a relationship with Bündchen.In a 2020 interview with Howard Stern (as reported by People), Brady acknowledged that the situation was difficult on both his past and present partners."It challenged me in a lot of ways, again, to grow up in a different way," Brady said. "It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy, and then now this guy's ex-girlfriend's pregnant…And it was very challenging for my son's mom, you know, because she didn't envision that either."Moynahan told People in 2019 that the tabloid attention she received throughout her pregnancy due to that unconventional timeline made her terrified for herself and her child.However, she also said that the split led to a really loving and positive environment for Jack."Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," she explained. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."RELATED: Bradley Cooper's Ex Just Got Candid About Raising Their Daughter Together.

  • NYPD officer hailed a hero during Times Square triple shooting

    Officer Alyssa Vogel of the New York Police Department is being hailed a hero after picking up a young girl who was hurt in a triple shooting in Times Square and bringing her to safety. CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the officer and has this report.

  • Report: LeBron James targeting Tuesday return to Lakers lineup after sore ankle

    James is attempting to return for the Lakers' final four games of the regular season.

  • Canelo-Saunders fight at AT&T Stadium sets boxing attendance record with more than 73,000 fans

    Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • California, Los Angeles get billions in federal relief money for pandemic costs

    California gets $27 billion, more than any other state, including $1.3 billion for L.A., to offset pandemic costs thanks to President Biden's relief law.

  • Meet the British brothers competing for a place on Elon Musk’s SpaceX project

    Two brothers locked in rivalry. A single glittering prize. It’s a classic trope as old as human history: Romulus and Remus, Caine and Abel, Liam and Noel Gallagher. And now Max and Charlie Denison-Pender. These twentysomething middle-class lads from Wiltshire are engaged in an extraordinary clash that could set one of them on a skyward trajectory. In a thoroughly 21st-century iteration of sibling competitiveness, they are vying to orbit the moon. The pair have applied, separately, to be among the first ever tourists in space, on board Elon Musk’s SpaceX craft, thereby making history. Max and Charlie are not alone in setting their sights so high. China is launching its own space station next year, NASA has just flown a helicopter on Mars, and the world’s richest entrepreneurs are engaged in what has been dubbed “the billionaire space race”. “We are calling it healthy competition,” says professional artist Max, 23, beaming. “Charlie’s ambition was always to travel to Mars, so I figured the moon was mine and wouldn’t spark any sort of contest. When it turned out he had applied, too, I thought: ‘What the hell…?’” Student Charlie, 21, looks sideways with good-natured scepticism: “You didn’t really think I would not apply, did you? Why am I studying to be an aerospace engineer if not to go into space?” They have both submitted applications to join the global #DearMoon project, launched by billionaire Japanese fashion entrepreneur Yusaka Maezawa. The 45-year-old online retailer, who has signed up to travel to the moon with SpaceX, the pioneering project founded by Musk, is on the hunt for handpicked passengers to join him on the trip, slated for liftoff in 2023. “People are creative and have a great imagination,” Maezawa announced by way of a mission statement. “We all have the ability to dream dreams that have never been dreamt, to sing songs that have never been sung, to paint that which has never been seen before. I hope that this project will inspire the dreamer within each of us.” Dreams come in very different shapes and sizes, however, as the equal and opposite skillsets of the Denison-Penders prove. It’s clear the two young men are close. Their father, Joss, is an international entrepreneur, and a peripatetic childhood meant they and their sister were often thrown into their own company. Max was born in Chile, Charlie in London. The family also spent some years in Barcelona, where 13-year-old Max was tutored in art by a direct descendant of Joan Miró, while Charlie tinkered about fixing old sound systems and any other gadgets on which he could lay his hands. Like all brothers, Max and Charlie have always sought to both outdo each other on the sporting field, as well as striving to find their own niche. Max was a sprinter, Charlie preferred long distance. Max grudgingly concedes that his little brother is “good” at skateboarding. Charlie drily corrects him with: “Better than good.” Now Max is a highly acclaimed artist who was appointed artist-in-residence for Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Unable to travel due to Covid-19, he turned his attentions to portraits of those working on the frontline during the height of the pandemic. Two of his paintings of NHS critical care nurses, Jenny McGee and Luis Pitarma, hang outside Boris Johnson’s office in N0 10. Having been tipped by Tatler as among the high society artist de nos jours, Max now wants to capture the lunar landscape. Meanwhile, Charlie is a second-year Aerospace Engineering student at Brunel University with ambitions to become a space entrepreneur and revolutionise travel far beyond our stratosphere. His vision is of humans living on other planets. Not since CP Snow have two cultures clashed quite so visibly: the artist and the scientist going head to head. Both fancy their chances at making the cut; with applications now closed, a shortlist of nominees is expected imminently. “We are supporting one another,” says Charlie. “Yes, we both desperately want a place on that rocket but we come from such different disciplines that it’s not a straightforward contest.” Eccentric, extrovert Maezawa is not a straightforward character, either. A prolific collector of modern art – he made headlines in 2017 when he paid a “mind-blowing” £80 million for a Jean-Michel Basquiat at Sotheby’s in New York – he is keen to have creative company on board. Last year, he famously launched a global search for a life partner to join him, but gave up his quest for the perfect woman, citing “mixed feelings”. Instead, having bought up all the seats on the inaugural flight (for an unknown sum but in excess of the cost of the Basquiat), he put out a request for eight artists to join him on SpaceX’s next-generation reusable launch vehicle, dubbed the Starship. Max did not hesitate in mounting a hugely slick campaign, featuring London Underground posters and a video that ironically featured Charlie in an astronaut suit floating against a green screen onto which a montage of his paintings was imposed. The video was viewed 2.5 million times, which augured well for Max, who left school at 16 to study art – against all adult advice – and has never looked back. But then at the beginning of last month, Maezawa widened his search and opened #DearMoon to all applicants. Charlie immediately threw his name into the ring. “This mission we expect people will go further than any human has ever gone from Planet Earth,” Musk has said of his project. But such travel is not without its potential perils. The fact that two recent Starship prototypes have exploded during testing, underlines the risks for passengers. This weekend, the remains of an unmanned, out-of-control Chinese rocket crashed into the Indian Ocean. But for those reaching for the stars, nothing can diminish the allure of taking part in the first private journey beyond Earth’s orbit. Charlie is convinced it will be a game-changer. “I believe that the future of humanity lies in interplanetary space and the only way forward is to explore,” he says. “My career goal is to be one of the people spearheading the development of space airliners.” Max is undaunted at going head-to-head with his younger brother. “I always wanted to be the first artist on the moon and by getting this gig I will be the most qualified to eventually set foot on the moon itself,” he says. “Maezawa wants to promote world peace and that’s a laudable ambition and something I’m happy to back. The project just called out to me. Travelling into space is something that rallies people and brings them together. If I get a place I’d like to think I’d inspire young people to follow their hearts.” Recent figures revealed that #DearMoon had received more than one million notes of interest from all 247 countries. The first stage of the process is now closed. After the numbers have been whittled down, online interviews will take place, followed in due course by medical examinations to ensure passengers’ fitness to travel. For now, it’s a waiting game. Could it be that Maezawa will decide to unite rather than divide humankind by inviting both Max and Charlie on board? “The best case scenario is that both of us end up on the rocket,” says Max. It’s unlikely but not beyond the realms of possibility – space may be the unknown final frontier but there’s something reassuringly human about brothers boldly going where no men have gone before.

  • Bill Bates: From gritty underdog to Cowboys’ beloved overachiever

    Despite being undrafted out of college, the hard-hitting Bates revolutionized special teams and earned a place in the Cowboys' pantheon.

  • Report: LeBron James intends to return for Lakers-Knicks on Tuesday

    LeBron James, after some confusion, returned to the Lakers bench for their win over the Suns yesterday.

  • WATCH: Anthony Davis scores 42 points, 12 rebounds in win vs. Suns

    Anthony Davis scored a season-high 42 points as the Lakers knock off the Phoenix Suns, 123-110.

  • LeBron James update: Lakers star practices, day to day

    Lakers star LeBron James was a full participant in practice Monday, taking part in a short scrimmage. He's day to day, coach Frank Vogel said.

  • An aspect of Najee Harris’ game that Mike Tomlin might want to nip in bud right away

    If the Steelers want to keep Harris around for a while, Tomlin might consider sitting Harris down for a serious discussion.

  • NBA Bar Races: How Russell Westbrook became the all-time triple-double leader

    HoopsHype takes a look at Russell Westbrook breaking the record for most triple-doubles in a career.

  • Serena Williams can’t imagine Tokyo Olympics without daughter

    “I haven’t spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself,” Serena Williams said. “We’re best friends.

  • Clayton Kershaw: Flailing Dodgers need to 'figure it out right now'

    Veteran Clayton Kershaw cautions that the Dodgers can't become complacent a year after a sense of urgency infused the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

  • Davante Adams says that Aaron Rodgers' exit would make him reconsider his future with Packers

    With free agency looming, supporting Aaron Rodgers' return is a no-brainer for Davante Adams.

  • LeBron said fire him; I talk to Evan Wasch, NBA executive responsible for the play-in tournament

    Chris Haynes speaks with Evan Wasch, the NBA executive responsible for the play-in tournament.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Celtics likely headed to play-in tournament after another loss

    Boston is in seventh in the Eastern Conference with a rematch against Miami looming on Tuesday. Unless the Celtics can figure things out, the play-in tournament looks likely.