Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell: LeBron James is locked in

There are times when it seems LeBron James is conserving his energy to the point where his critics accuse him of lacking focus or even not caring. But he has been playing brilliant basketball, at least statistically, this season, and it has held up to this late point of the season.

The 39-year-old is averaging 25.5 points, 8.1 assists and 7.2 rebounds a game this season, and his efficiency (53.2% from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range) is higher than it has been in years. In fact, so far in March, he’s shooting an outstanding 58.8% while putting up 26.9 points, 9.6 dimes and 8.0 rebounds per contest.

Anthony Davis says James is starting to get into playoff mode.

“Bron is Bron,” Davis said. “Obviously, it’s that time of the year. Shooting the ball extremely well. In attack mode finding guys. He’s been locked in defensively. So it’s that time of year, especially for us, where every game is a playoff game. So the time of the year, extensively lock in and get the job done.”

Davis has previously witnessed James playing with a heightened sense of urgency during the postseason and leading into the playoffs, most notably when the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship in 2020. Even last season, when he was dealing with a foot injury, James ramped up his production and helped them reach the Western Conference Finals.

Starting guard D’Angelo Russell can also sense that James is ratcheting things up a notch or two.

“I mean, yeah,” Russell said. “His play is obviously showing that. Knowing that there’s what 13 or 14 games left? I think everybody has that in the back of their minds knowing that we’re coming to the end of the season, regular season, and whatnot. Trying to get in playoff form mentally and physically. Physically is always there, mentally I feel like he’s always there as well. I mean, he’s still dominates the game at that age, so I still feel like he’s there, too.”

With L.A. fighting to make sure it reaches the play-in tournament and finishes with as high a seed as possible, it will need James to continue to show a heightened sense of urgency. But what it needs even more so is good health and healthy production from everyone else if it is to duplicate last spring’s unexpected run.

