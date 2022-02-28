Anthony Davis Could Be Out for the Remainder of the Season

After another harrowing loss last week to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers may now have to deal with the loss of Anthony Davis to their line-up due to a freak injury.

It seems that the Lakers' fight towards gaining ground in the Western Conference just got a lot more difficult. Davis first sustained the injury in a win over Utah Jazz on February 16. Initially, he was preliminarily diagnosed with an ankle sprain that would keep him out for at least two weeks. After MRIs determined that it was a mid-foot sprain instead, the recovery time expanded to at least four weeks.

ESPN reports that there is now a chance that Davis will be out four to five weeks and potentially the rest of the season.

The Lakers dropped to 27-32 with Friday's loss to the Clippers, ninth in the Western Conference and playing without Davis for what sources told ESPN are likely another four to five weeks with a right mid-foot sprain. The Lakers believe they'll have the expiring contract of guard Russell Westbrook ($47.1 million), Talen Horton-Tucker, and first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to use in trades.

Given that the regular season ends on April 10, it appears that the Lakers will need to rely on Russell Westbrook and LeBron James in AD's absence.

The average time lost for nondescript midfoot sprains resulting in time lost is 12 games (~28 days) but the Lakers are already saying he will be miss four weeks before being reevaluated. I wouldn't be surprised if this stretches out longer. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) February 18, 2022

