Anthony Davis' Buzzer-Beater Gives LA 2-0 Lead









Anthony Davis sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to seal L.A.'s Game 2 win on Sunday, putting L.A. up 2-0 over the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets were down by as many as 16 points but they out-scored the Lakers 24-12 over the final eight minutes of the third quarter, cutting their deficit to four points before the final frame. Denver then took the lead with 7:24 left in the fourth quarter and had the lead going into the final possession, but AD spoiled their comeback attempt with his clutch triple over the out-stretched arm of Nikola Jokic. Yet another fantastic finish for a playoff game in the Orlando bubble. Let's Dose.

Before this game was played, LeBron James voiced his displeasure about losing the MVP award to Giannis Antetokounmpo, receiving 16 first-place votes to Giannis' 86 first-place votes. "It pissed me off because out of 101 votes, I got 16 first-place votes," he said. "That’s what pissed me off more than anything." In Game 1 it felt like LeBron was sending a message with his play, giving himself some extra energy and motivation to beat the Nuggets and get one step closer to another Finals appearance. He was terrific again tonight with 26 points (10-of-20 FGs, 3-of-4 FTs), 11 rebounds, four assists, three 3-pointers and two blocks, and the only flaw was six turnovers.

One factor to consider for DFS purposes is that LeBron's minutes have been down a bit in the playoffs. He averaged 34.6 minutes during the regular season but is at 33.9 minutes in the postseason. That's partly due to the fact that L.A. has been up big in the fourth quarter of multiple games, but also by design from coach Frank Vogel. "This [championship run] is a marathon," he said, "and we need [James] throughout the whole series and hopefully the next if we advance." LBJ has never averaged fewer than 38.2 minutes in any of his postseasons, so the diminished run is glaring. If called upon to play 40 minutes, I have zero doubt that he'd be up for the challenge, but for now DFS managers should recognize that his ceiling is a bit lower than it was even during the regular season.

The Lakers didn't start Dwight Howard for Game 2, despite his energetic performance in L.A.'s series-opening victory. He started the second half of Game 1 in place of an ineffective JaVale McGee, but coach Frank Vogel opted to stick with his usual lineup. Howard finished with three points, two rebounds and one steal in a mere 13 minutes on Sunday, and his low playing time was attributable to foul trouble (five fouls). Nikola Jokic made a point of getting more physical with Howard whenever he was in the game, and it paid off -- the Joker had 22 points, six boards and two assists in Game 1, but finished Game 2 with 30/9/4.

Vogel wouldn't necessarily commit to starting McGee next to Anthony Davis for the rest of the series, saying, "You try Plan A first and see how that works and how that plays out, and then it’s a case-by-case, game-by-game, series-by-series type of evaluation." Considering the Lakers have won two games in this series with McGee as a starter, with McGee and Dwight averaging a combined 26.0 minutes per game, it's not overly important which guy starts.

L.A.'s depth has been on full display this postseason, with their two superstars getting solid help from different supporting cast members each game. Markieff Morris came in 7-of-8 from downtown over the past two games, and suggested he's only going to improve as he plays more with his relatively new Lakers teammates. “Just repetition, same thing over and over every day, being out on the court a little bit more, figuring out how to play with the guys that I’m on the court with, finding my sweet spots,” Morris said. “But I shot 40% when I was in Detroit from the three, so it’s really nothing new." He was a non-entity in Game 2 with zero points in nine minutes, and most of his damage comes when Anthony Davis is playing center and he's at PF, or when he's logging small-ball minutes as a center himself. Neither of those scenarios are likely against the Nuggets, with Jokic as their focal point, so Morris is a poor DFS target unless L.A. makes it to the Finals.

