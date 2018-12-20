Anthony Davis addresses trade rumors, LeBron James' Lakers endorsement originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Anthony Davis has opened up about his NBA future.

OK, not really. But the New Orleans Pelicans big man did speak words on the record about his current contract situation and the rampant speculation he'll be traded to a team like the Los Angeles Lakers -- whose best player, LeBron James, endorsed such a move this week.

"I don't really care," Davis told ESPN's Zach Lowe of James' comments. "Obviously, it's cool to hear any high-caliber player say they want to play with me. But my job is to turn this team around. If we're 15-17, that means I'm not doing my job."

James said Tuesday night it would be "amazing" if the Lakers traded for Davis, who can become a free agent in the summer of 2020. But would the 25-year-old superstar even be willing to leave the Pelicans, especially if they offer him a five-year, $239 million supermax contract extension this summer?

"When that time comes, of course we will see," Davis said. "I love my teammates. I love New Orleans. I love the fans. I talk their slang. I love their food."

Davis didn't say anything revolutionary here, nor did we expect him to. But Boston Celtics fans will be following his every move, as the C's reportedly have been "hawking" Davis for years and have the assets to make an unrivaled trade offer to New Orleans.

It very well may come down to Boston vs. L.A. in a trade market for Davis. But if the big man has any opinions on the situation, he's keeping them to himself.

