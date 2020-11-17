Anthony Davis addresses Lakers moves, entering free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar joins Chris Haynes on the latest edition of Posted Up to discuss L.A.’s recent trade for Dennis Schroder and his own upcoming decision on whether or not to stay with the defending champs.

Anthony Davis joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Mobil 1, who is offering fans the opportunity to win some exclusive signed apparel. Entering couldn’t be easier, all fans need to do to be in with a chance to win is head to ProtectYourCourt.com, where they can sign up and learn more.