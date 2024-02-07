Anthony Davis achieved a first in Lakers history vs. Hornets

Somewhat quietly, Anthony Davis has been putting together one of the finest seasons of his NBA career.

Through 48 games, he’s averaging 24.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 blocked shots a game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 80.9% from the free throw line. While his scoring is down a bit from last year, his assists and blocks per game, as well as his free throw accuracy, have improved.

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Davis achieved his second triple-double of the season with 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting, 15 rebounds, 11 assists and three blocked shots. That made him the only player in franchise history to ever notch 25 points, 15 boards and 10 assists while shooting 75% in a game.

The fact that Davis accomplished an impressive statistical feat that not even Shaquille O’Neal or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were able to reach as members of the Lakers says something about how great a player he is.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire