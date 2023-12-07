Anthony Cirelli with a Powerplay Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 12/06/2023
Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 12/06/2023
Four games into his return from a torn ACL, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense are slowly starting to click.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
Joshua Dobbs has turned the ball over six times during the Vikings' two-game slide
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
It's time to take advantage of some strong injury-related trade targets in fantasy hockey leagues.
Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson is "fired up" about the opportunity to start against Houston.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
With four teams headed to Las Vegas, you don’t need every star. Just a few stars, and some household names.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
Tyrod Taylor will serve as the backup after coming off injured reserve and missing the last four games.
Messi is the first men's soccer player to receive the honor.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.
Trevor Lawrence left Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent leg injury.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
Michael Smith joins Vincent Goodwill on his birthday to talk about getting old, not realizing you’ve passed your peak until you’ve passed it, up and coming young teams in the NBA and whatever happened between LeBron James and Ime Udoka.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Simone Biles was at the game to support her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.