Anthony Cirelli with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens
Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 06/30/2021
The women was posing for cameras with a sign apparently oblivious of the riders coming up behind her, and felled the majority of the field in a shocking incident
Portland hired Chauncey Billups, not Hammon.
Just how bad was umpire Angel Hernandez in the Giants' loss to the Dodgers? Let's break it down.
"Why are they putting the athletes in so much danger?"View Entire Post ›
Larry Bird was one of the NBA's great trash-talkers, and Jamal Mashburn recalled a time that Rodney Rogers found out the hard way during a Team USA scrimmage in 1992.
Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and declared Wednesday that he will pull out of the nation's top stock car series at the end of this season. “I'm not out of racing, I'm just out of NASCAR,” Ganassi said.
The fan wasn't watching the race and caused a massive pileup on the first day of the annual event.
The Summer Olympics are less than a month away, and Katie Nageotte is officially headed to Tokyo. On June 26, while competing in triple-digit temperatures, the 29-year-old pole vaulter clenched a spot on Team USA after jumping a career-best 16 feet, 2.75 inches. It's the top clearance in the world this year and an Olympic Trials record - and Nageotte's visibly emotional reaction was certainly a highlight during an otherwise thrilling weekend of competition.
Steph Curry and Bradley Beal together? The Warriors practically would be unguardable.
The pileup injured at least 21 cyclists, including four-time champion Chris Froome.
Larry Bird taught a team of college all-stars that they should never talk trash to the "Dream Team"
Most of the 2021 draft picks have signed their rookie contracts, and many contracts were signed fairly quickly after the seventh round ended. In the first round, 75 percent of the selections have agreed to terms. That said, eighty percent of the first-round quarterbacks have not signed. Bears quarterback Justin Fields, the 11th overall pick [more]
LONDON (Reuters) -A day after sister Serena endured a heart-breaking Wimbledon exit after suffering an injury in the first round, Venus Williams also bowed out of the singles on Wednesday. Venus, aged 41 and playing in her 90th Grand Slam tournament, pushed Tunisian 21st seed Ons Jabeur hard in the opening set but eventually succumbed to a 7-5 6-0 defeat. It is the first time at least one of the American sisters has failed to reach the third round at Wimbledon since Serena made her debut at the tournament in 1998.
The NFL player said he thought he was athletic until dating Biles, adding that "it's motivating" to be with someone "at the pinnacle of their sport."
NBC Sports’ 16-year stewardship of the Stanley Cup Final is about to come to an end, with the first two games of the NHL’s championship series to be televised on the soon-to-be-shuttered cable channel NBCSN. This rare double-lame-duck scenario effectively suspends all the established rules of TV’s ratings game, inasmuch as the deliveries for the […]
White Sox ace Lucas Giolito didn't pull any punches and called Twins 3B Josh Donaldson a '(expletive) pest' over Donaldson's move after hitting a HR.
Gendarmes in Brittany arrested a fan involved in a massive pileup at the Tour de France during the opening stage at cycling’s biggest event, local media reported.
After his performance this past season, is anyone lining up to pay him that?
Phil Mickelson was reportedly cheated out of $500,000 by a Detroit area bookie in the early 2000s, something the Detroit News detailed on Tuesday.
Shohei Ohtani is putting up MVP numbers at the dish. Oh, and he has a 2.58 ERA with a 12.4 K/9 and 1.18 WHIP.