The Saints added some linebacker and special teams depth.

Via agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Saints have agreed to a one-year deal with linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

Chickillo, a former sixth-round pick from Miami, spent the last five seasons with the Steelers. He had 7.5 sacks and started nine games for them during that time. The Steelers released him in March as part of a round of cap-savings moves.

The Saints used a third-round pick on linebacker Zack Baun, but still needed some help on that side of the ball.

Anthony Chickillo signs one-year deal with Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk