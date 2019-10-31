Anthony Chickillo off Commissioner’s Exempt list

Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was arrested on October 20 and charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment after an incident with his girlfriend.

The NFL reacted to that arrest by putting Chickillo on the Commissioner’s Exempt list a few days later, but the circumstances have changed. Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower announced that the charges have been dropped.

“The two individuals involved have indicated that . . . they wish the best for each other, they have no animosity toward each other,” Bower said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Additionally, they’ve indicated to me they’ve both forgiven each other for what has happened. It was an incident where it was, in their opinions, blown out of proportion.”

The Steelers announced on Thursday that Chickillo is off the list as a result of that development. He’s been put back on the team’s 53-man roster and is eligible to practice and play immediately.

Linebacker Jayrone Elliott was released to free a spot for Chickillo.