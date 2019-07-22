Anthony Castonzo: Contract extension “would be great”

The Colts re-signed several of their own players in free agency this offseason and General Manager Chris Ballard has talked about the possibility of extending the contracts of other pending free agents before the start of the 2019 season.

One player who could come up for discussion on that front is left tackle Anthony Castonzo. Castonzo is in the final year of the four-year extension he signed ahead of the 2015 season and the eight-year starter would like to remain in Indianapolis a while longer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“That would be great. Obviously anytime you can be under contract and feeling good about it, that’s always good,” Castonzo said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan. “I have confidence. Basically, I just have to get stuff done on the field and everything else kind of takes care of itself. That’s the mentality I’m in. Like you said, I’m 30. I’m not going into my second contract where I’m super freaking out about, ‘I have to make sure I play or else this, or else that.’ I’m just going to go out there and play the game like I always do and everything else will take care of itself. That’s the way I see it.”

Castonzo missed the first five games of last season with a hamstring injury, but returned to play well as the Colts went 9-2 over their final 11 games. He said this offseason that he feels he’s changed his training routine to avoid further issues and that he’s “possibly playing my best football” right now.

If Ballard and the Colts agree, Castonzo probably isn’t going to be going anywhere.