Anthony Brown makes NFL debut for Ravens: Meet the third-string QB thrust into action

First, the Baltimore Ravens had to replace Lamar Jackson.

Then they had to put in someone to relieve the backup, Tyler Huntley.

And that's how Anthony Brown found himself at quarterback for the Ravens on Sunday in a 16-14 win.

Huntley went to the locker room late in the third quarter with a concussion and did not return. Brown, an undrafted rookie free agent who played at Boston College and Oregon, stepped in.

With the Ravens leading 13-7, Brown's first snap came from the Ravens 1-yard line following Mitchell Trubisky's third interception of the game. (Trubisky himself was playing as a backup Sunday; starter Kenny Pickett departed in the first half and was in concussion protocol.) Brown connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 4-yard gain and the Ravens picked up a first down before punting.

Prior to Huntley's departure, he was 8-of-12 for 88 yards through the air and rushed nine times for 31 yards.

Who is Anthony Brown?

Brown, 24, was undrafted out of college and was elevated from Baltimore's practice squad to the active roster after Jackson's knee injury in Week 13. He signed with the Ravens following the 2022 draft and the team waived him on Aug. 30, only to sign him to the practice squad the next day.

Brown began his collegiate career at Boston College in 2017 and was a three-year starter. In 12 games in 2018, his sophomore season, he completed 158-of-285 passes for 2,121 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His next season ended prematurely when he suffered a season-ending injury.

Brown transferred to Oregon and made two appearances in 2020. He started all 14 games for the Ducks the following year, and led Oregon to a Pac-12 Championship Game appearance with a 64.1% completion percentage. As a rusher, he carried 151 times for 658 yards and nine touchdowns.

How did Anthony Brown perform Sunday?

On Brown's second drive, he led a drive that ended in a Justin Tucker 30-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game at 16-7.

it was enough to help the Ravens survive. At 9-4, they remain atop the AFC North.

Brown finished 3 of 5 passing for 16 yards to go with three rushes for -5 yards.

