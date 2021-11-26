To his credit, Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown answered every question after the worst performance of his career.

Brown had four penalties for 91 yards in Thursday’s 36-33 overtime loss to the Raiders.

“It’s frustrating, but at the same time, we’ve got to deal with it,” Brown said. “We’ve got to try to fight through it. The other team is dealing with it, too. They’re getting calls, too. So, we can’t complain about that. We’ve just got to keep fighting.”

Officials called 33 penalties, with 28 accepted, the most in a Cowboys game in history. The Cowboys had 166 penalty yards, a team record.

Brown’s stood out, though, as he had four costly pass interference penalties — an 11-yard penalty while covering Bryan Edwards, a 30-yard penalty while covering DeSean Jackson, a 17-yard penalty while covering Jackson and a 33-yard penalty while covering Zay Jones.

“It’s just one of them days,” Brown said. “I’ve just got to watch the film, see what we can improve and get better. I feel like I was in position for all of them. I’ll just try to turn my head. . . . Just got to get better. Just trying to get better.”

Brown’s final penalty put the Raiders in field goal range, setting the up at the Dallas 24. Four plays later, Daniel Carlson kicked the 29-yard, game-winning field goal.

“By that time, I wasn’t even trying to put my hands on the guy,” Brown said. “I guess it was an underthrown ball. You know, receivers are taught to jump back into the DB. So, I really don’t know. He grabbed the back of my helmet. I had my hands up. I just have to turn my head, I guess. I have to get my head around as quick as possible.”

Brown had only one penalty this season before Thursday. He had an illegal contact foul against the Vikings.

Anthony Brown on his four DPI fouls: It’s just one of those days originally appeared on Pro Football Talk