Anthony Brown elevated to active roster for Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is doubtful for Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which resulted in former Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown getting activated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Presumably, this means Brown will serve as the backup quarterback to starter Tyler Huntley on Sunday, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Lamar Jackson listed as doubtful for Sunday vs. the Steelers, the Ravens elevated QB Anthony Brown from the practice squad to the active roster, making him Baltimore’s likely backup QB to starting QB Tyler Huntley. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2022

Brown went undrafted after one season as the starting quarterback for the Ducks, eventually landing with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent.

He performed excellent during the preseason, to the point where Oregon fans questioned if Mario Cristobal held Brown and the team’s offense back last season.

The Boston College transfer stepped into a starting role with the Ducks in 2021, completing 64.1% of his passes while throwing for 2,989 yards and 19 touchdowns, along with seven interceptions.

Brown has yet to appear in an NFL game this season, but an injury or ineffectiveness (or perhaps a blowout) could lead to him making his debut on Sunday against the Steelers.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire