Anthony Bowens brings ‘The Acclaimed’ experience to Las Vegas with AEW Double or Nothing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One-half of the self-proclaimed “best tag team in wrestling” said the group is looking forward to bringing the house down when All Elite Wrestling makes its way to Las Vegas over the Memorial Day weekend.

The duo of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster is one of All Elite Wrestling’s most successful groups, and along with the legendary Billy Gunn, they form “The Acclaimed.” It’s a formula that equals excitement for AEW fans every time their theme hits, Bowens said.

“When our sirens hit, they stand up, they go crazy because they know Max is about to say some crazy things,” Bowens said. “It’s an experience, The Acclaimed is an experience, and people get very excited about that.”

It’s an experience that has led to success, both in the ring and out. The Acclaimed has worn the AEW World Tag Team Championships and holds the record for the longest World Trios Championship reign. Bowens credits his partnership with Max Caster for the collaborative creativity that has risen The Acclaimed to the top of the tag division.

“I’m very lucky to have him because […] I could be up at four in the morning, think up some crazy idea, some funny idea,” Bowens said. “I’ll text him, and I know he’s going to answer, and he’ll be [like], ‘You know what? I trust you. Sure, let’s go for it.'”

One of those wild ideas that was sourced to the tag team was scissoring, a handshake pioneered by The Acclaimed where two people hold up their index and middle finger in the shape of the blades of a pair of scissors and cross them with another person doing the same thing. On the October 5, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, he called the handshake “a sign of friendship.” Indeed, the trend ran amok, and now Bowens is greeted with the gesture wherever he goes.

“I scissor people everywhere, on the street, in the airport, in the bathroom,” he said. “I’m being dead serious.”

As the trademark catchphrase goes, “Everyone loves The Acclaimed,” and Las Vegas will have a chance to see them in action as AEW’s tentpole pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, comes to the MGM Grand Garden arena over Memorial Day weekend. Bowens said the pro-wrestling experience is interactive in a way that’s unlike any other form of entertainment.

“There’s going to be a match on the show called Anarchy in the Arena, where you can wrestle anywhere. That means in the ring, that means in the stands, that means on the roof,” Bowens said. “So you buy a ticket, you can find yourself in the middle of a match eating some popcorn, and next thing you know, boom, superkick right to the face.”

Saturday’s AEW Collision event, broadcast live on TNT, bows on May 25, and Double or Nothing takes to the squared circle on May 26. The event has become an annual tradition in the entertainment capital of the world, and Bowens, Caster, and Gunn are looking to spread their unique blend of fun to the fans at the MGM Grand Garden arena.

“We do have a lot of freedom to be ourselves, which lends to what we do because, you know, Max and I and Billy, we’re crazy dudes. We like being over the top. We like having fun,” Bowens said.

Tickets for AEW Collision and AEW Double or Nothing are available now on AXS.

