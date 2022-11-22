Anthony Black goes wild as Arkansas beats Louisville in Maui Invitational

Freshman guard Anthony Black scored a career-high 26 points and added six to help No. 9 Arkansas get past Louisville in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday, 80-54.

The Razorbacks will play No. 10 Creighton at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Creighton beat Texas Tech in the opening game of the tournament Monday, 76-65.

Black, a 6-foot-7 point guard, had set the career high by halftime with 12 points. In the fourth game of his college career, he shot 9 of 11 from the floor. He had just 18 field-goal attempts in the previous three games.

Ricky Council, a transfer from Wichita State, joined Black in double figures scoring with 15. Makhel Mitchell added another 12 points off the bench.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman limited his bench against Louisville. Trevon Brazile, who hadn’t played in fewer than 29 minutes this season, played just 15 against the Cardinals. Arkansas had a total of 25 bench points, 12 of which came from Mitchell.

Arkansas led the game from the opening tip. The closest Louisville, which is 0-4 on the season, came in the second half was five with just over 14 minutes left. Arkansas then went on a 24-4 run and led by 23 points at the final media timeout.

