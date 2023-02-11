Anthony Beauvillier with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

Nick Sirianni often credits Frank Reich for his development as a head coach. Before leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in just his second season as a head coach, Sirianni spent three years as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts under Reich from 2018-20. While Reich focuses on evaluating his new team in Carolina, Sirianni is preparing the Eagles (16-3) for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) on Sunday.