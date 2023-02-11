Anthony Beauvillier with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

The No. 9-ranked Kansas Jayhawks travel to face no ordinary ninth-place conference team in Oklahoma on Saturday.
Jonatan Berggren (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 02/11/2023
The Oilers should be looking to upgrade their blue line at the NHL trade deadline. Here's how they could do it.
Nick Sirianni often credits Frank Reich for his development as a head coach. Before leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in just his second season as a head coach, Sirianni spent three years as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts under Reich from 2018-20. While Reich focuses on evaluating his new team in Carolina, Sirianni is preparing the Eagles (16-3) for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) on Sunday.
The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt is grabbing national headlines as a football “heiress” like she never has before.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy discussed the difficult decision to have elbow surgery and why he remains optimistic for the future.
The day after the Phoenix Suns pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, Stewart Cink played to the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open.
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.
“I don’t like to use the word handicapped or paralyzed,” he said in a 2012 interview. “I say, ‘I’m temporarily disconnected at the legs.’”
Mike Muscala made a strong first impression for the Celtics in his debut Friday, and Jayson Tatum was quite impressed.
The Broncos' next head coach shows up to his office on Monday, and everyone — and he means everyone — that contributed to the 2022 disaster is on notice.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce met with their mom one final time ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and she made one thing clear.
The Blackhawks knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in overtime at the United Center on Friday. Here are10observationsfrom the win.
This is a first in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
Who will win? Who will be MVP? Find out that and more right here.
The updated list of U.S. Open exemptions is revealing in what it does and doesn't say regarding LIV Golf players.
Even if Gary Payton II is sidelined indefinitely, the Warriors would consider waiving the failed physical to get him back on the roster, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens discusses the reasons behind his trade deadline deal for big man Mike Muscala.
There are countless ways to bet on Super Bowl LVII.
This is the last betting opportunity of the NFL season, so let’s make it a good one.