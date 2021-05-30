Anthony Beauvillier with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Anthony Beauvillier (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 05/29/2021
Anthony Beauvillier (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 05/29/2021
It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.
Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.
Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.
UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.
Matt Mitchell, a lengthy 6-foot-6 wing from San Diego State, projects as one of the best potential sleepers in the 2021 NBA draft.
You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?
Trump may well have tricked Arlen Specter, the late Pennsylvania senator who looked into the Patriots controversy. But a full-blown bribe with Robert Kraft's knowledge? Well ...
He took some light slaps. He appealed to the kind of thing fans would understand. But he never called in the airstrike that could have advanced a trade push. And a few days later, that’s what lingers.
Jimmy Smith is making the jump from analyst to play-by-play voice – but it won't be in MMA.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Due to logistical challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic, NASCAR has shifted the second race in the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, originally scheduled to take place in Ontario, Canada at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, to Darlington Raceway. The race will be the first of a Sunday Playoffs doubleheader at Darlington and […]
Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/27/2021
Pulisic has proven himself as starter and sub with an assist versus Atleti and a goal and assist over two legs versus Real Madrid, only one of those a start
LeBron James praised Wesley Matthews for his performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 3 win.
Which teams will be playing in the NHL semifinals? USA TODAY Sports' hockey experts make their picks for the second-round series.
Mount assisted Havertz's goal and Chelsea limited Man City to six shots on 60A% possession, and Christian Pulisic subbed on and won the Champions League.
The Bucks knocked down a Playoff franchise record 22 3pt FGs as they defeated the Heat, 132-98, in Game 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, while Jrue Holiday added 11 points, seven rebounds and a Playoff career-high 15 assists in the victory. Bam Adebayo tallied 16 points and four assists for the Heat in the losing effort. The Bucks lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Thursday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Lakers star thinks Sunday's matchup against the Suns will be "the biggest game of the series."
Anthony Davis suffered a left knee sprain in Game 3 and is questionable for Sunday's Game 4.
Here are the full schedule, TV and stream information for watching the 105th Indy 500 on May 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Player ratings from the UEFA Champions League final were not tough to dish out as Chelsea beat Manchester City.