The Vikings won’t have linebacker Anthony Barr on hand as they try to turn things around after an 0-2 start to the season.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Monday that Barr will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his pectoral muscle in Sunday’s 28-11 loss to the Colts.

“Anthony was our first draft pick that we had when we came here and a big, integral part of the defense” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Good leader. Great guy. It’s tearing him up inside that he’ll not be able to play. But it is what it is, and we’ve got to move on.”

Barr had six tackles in the opener and didn’t have any on his 16 snaps in Sunday’s game. Barr is signed through the 2023 season.

Troy Dye took over for Barr on Sunday and is expected to take on a starting role in Week Three and beyond.

Anthony Barr out for year with torn pectoral originally appeared on Pro Football Talk