Anthony Barr starting Cowboys stint on PUP list

The Cowboys officially signed linebacker Anthony Barr on Thursday, but he won’t be hitting the practice field for the team right away.

Barr was placed on the physically unable to perform list after signing his deal and taking a physical with the team’s medical staff. The move gives Barr some time to ramp up his activity level after a long run as a free agent this offseason.

Once he is ready to work with the rest of the team, Barr will be trying to earn a role in a linebacking corps that also includes Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Jabril Cox, and sixth-round pick Devin Harper.

Barr will have a familiar face on the coaching staff as he makes that push for playing time. Senior assistant George Edwards was the defensive coordinator for the Vikings during Barr’s first six NFL seasons.

