Anthony Barr to work out for Saints

Running back Kareem Hunt isn't the only player set to visit the Saints on Monday.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that veteran linebacker Anthony Barr is also set to work out for the team.

Barr played 14 regular season games for the Cowboys last season after spending his first eight years in the NFL with the Vikings. He started 10 of those games and both of their postseason contests.

Barr had 58 tackles and a sack in the regular season and nine tackles in the playoffs. He had 495 tackles, 17.5 sacks, five interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries in 98 games with the Vikings.