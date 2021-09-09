Linebacker Anthony Barr‘s chances of being in the Vikings lineup for their Week One game against the Bengals are looking cloudy at best on Thursday.

Barr dealt with a knee injury for most of the summer, but he was able to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday. He was not able to follow that up with another session on Thursday and head coach Mike Zimmer said that the team will make a call about his status after seeing how things go on Friday.

“He was a little bit sore from what he did yesterday so we’ll see tomorrow,” Zimmer said, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press.

Rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw was a limited participant for the second straight day as he works his way back from core muscle surgery. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hamstring) was bumped up to full participation after limited work on Wednesday.

Anthony Barr out of practice after limited work Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk