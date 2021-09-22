Vikings running back Dalvin Cook got dinged a couple of times in last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals and he took it easy in practice on Wednesday as a result.

Cook was listed as a limited participant with an ankle injury, although he said that he actually suffered a couple of different injuries in the loss. More significanly, Cook said he’s good to go ahead of the team’s Week Three game against the Seahawks.

“The first one, I just had a stinger. It was kind of unusual,” Cook said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been playing football since I was 4, and that was my first stinger. It was kind of different for me. And then when I went down later, it was [my] ankle. So it was two different things, but I’m good.”

The group of limited participants in Vikings practice also included linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) and defensive end Everson Griffen (concussion). Both players sat out Week Two and were out of practice at the end of last week.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (back, shoulder), tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin), linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip), and cornerback Patrick Peterson (toe) were all limited as well on Wednesday.

Anthony Barr, Everson Griffen back at practice; Dalvin Cook limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk