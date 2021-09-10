Anthony Barr, Christian Darrisaw out for Sunday

Neither linebacker Anthony Barr nor offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw will be suiting up for the Vikings’ season opener on Sunday.

The team announced on Friday that both Barr (knee) and Darrisaw (groin) will be out for Week One with their respective injuries.

Barr was able to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday but didn’t practice on Thursday. Head coach Mike Zimmer said in his Friday press conference that the linebacker is “close” to being able to return.

Nick Vigil will take Barr’s place as the defensive signal-caller against the Bengals.

“He’s been doing it all camp, so it’s no big deal,” Zimmer said.

Darrisaw was a limited participant for the first two days of the practice week.

Everyone else on the Vikings’ roster is expected to play in the season opener. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hamstring) was a limited participant on Wednesday but was upgraded to full on Thursday.

