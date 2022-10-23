Anthony Averett return from IR comes just in time for Raiders

“It seems like one leaves and one comes back,” said Josh McDaniels this week, after Anthony Averett returned to practice this week.

The one who left was Nate Hobbs, who was placed on injured reserve with a broken hand. Hobbs is a big loss, but the blow is softened a bit by Averett’s return. Making it a timely return to be certain.

Returning to practice wasn’t a guarantee Averett would be ready to play, but the Raiders have officially activated him, which means he is likely to start against the Texans today.

The veteran cornerback won the starting job for the Raiders out of camp, leading to the trade of Trayvon Mullen to the Cardinals. Averett would make it through half of the season opener against the Chargers before leaving with an injury and heading to IR.

It was Amik Robertson who stepped up to fill Averett’s absence across from fellow starter Rock Ya-Sin. Had Averett not been ready to go for this game, it would’ve meant undrafted rookie Sam Webb stepping up along with Robertson.

Webb has been a pleasant surprise so far, but it’s best that the Raiders aren’t forced to thrust him into a starting role just yet. No time like the present for Averett to be back.

