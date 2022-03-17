Anthony Averett heading to Raiders

The Raiders shored up their cornerback position Wednesday. Not long after trading for Rock Ya-Sin, the team agreed to terms with free agent Anthony Averett on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Averett started a career-high 14 games last season because of injuries in the Ravens secondary last season as Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters ended their seasons on injured reserve. Averett, 27, played 90 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

The Ravens made Averett a fourth-round choice in 2018, and he played 44 games with 21 starts in his four seasons in Baltimore.

Averett has totaled 101 tackles, three interceptions and 22 pass breakups in his career.

