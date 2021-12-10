The Ravens put Marlon Humphrey on injured reserve this week and they have a couple of other cornerbacks listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Anthony Averett and Chris Westry both drew that designation this week. Averett (shoulder, ankle) played every snap against the Steelers last Sunday and got in two practices after sitting out on Wednesday. Westry (thigh) didn’t play last weekend and practiced all week.

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) is the only Ravens player who has been ruled out this week and wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) is listed as doubtful.

Tight end Nick Boyle (illness, knee), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine (knee), fullback Patrick Ricard (back), and defensive back Brandon Stephens (shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

Anthony Averett and Chris Westry questionable for Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk