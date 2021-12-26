The Ravens started the season with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett as their top cornerbacks. After the first quarter of Week 16, Young is the last man standing of the group.

Averett was injured with 4:19 left in the first quarter while going low to tackle C.J. Uzomah after a 16-yard gain. Averett was carted off.

The Ravens list Averett as questionable to return with a chest injury.

Baltimore has Young, Kevon Seymour, Robert Jackson and Daryl Worley left at the position today. Seymour and Worley are playing outside.

The Bengals, who had an opening-drive field goal after stalling at the Baltimore 12, took a 10-7 lead on Joe Mixon‘s 1-yard run on fourth down.

Mixon has six carries for 30 yards, and Joe Burrow is 8-of-10 for 100 yards.

Anthony Averett carted off with chest injury as Bengals take 10-7 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk