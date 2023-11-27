Anthony Averett to work out for 49ers

The 49ers will kick off the week by kicking the tires on a potential addition to their secondary.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Anthony Averett will work out for the Niners on Monday. Averett signed with the 49ers in early August and was released off injured reserve a couple of weeks later.

Averett last saw regular season action with the Raiders in 2022. He had 13 tackles and one pass defensed in seven games and he had 101 tackles, three interceptions, and 22 passes defensed in 44 games for the Ravens.

The 49ers lost safety George Odum to a torn biceps on Thanksgiving and safety Talanoa Hufanga tore his ACL in Week 11, so there's a need to add some depth as they head into December.