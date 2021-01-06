Anthony Alfredo to drive No. 38 car for Front Row Motorsports in 2021

Front Row Motorsports has its driver for the No. 38 car.

FRM announced Wednesday that Anthony Alfredo would drive for the team in 2021. Alfredo, 21, made 19 Xfinity Series starts in 2020 for Richard Childress Racing.

“We met Anthony and spent time with him when last season ended,” added owner, Bob Jenkins. “We wanted another young driver and someone that fit well into our team. We feel that Anthony is a great match and we look forward to this season together.”

Alfredo replaces John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 38 car. Nemechek eschewed another season with Front Row in 2021 for the chance to drive for a competitive team in a lower series. Nemechek will race full-time for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series in 2021 and said Wednesday that he wanted the opportunity to win races.

Alfredo will be teammates at Front Row with Michael McDowell, who has driven for the team for the past three seasons.

Alfredo doesn’t have much NASCAR experience

Front Row hired Nemechek, 23, for the 2020 season after he had made 150 starts in the Truck and Xfinity Series and had won seven races across four seasons in those two lower series.

Alfredo doesn’t have nearly the same level of experience. He’s raced in just 35 ARCA, Truck Series and Xfinity Series races and has three top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes in those races. There are 36 races on the 2021 Cup Series schedule.

That lack of experience — and success — makes it easy to set low expectations for Alfredo’s rookie season. Matching Nemechek’s 27th-place finish in the standings should be considered a rousing success.

Anthony Alfredo is heading to the Cup Series after just 35 starts in NASCAR's three lower levels. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

