Anthony Alfredo to drive select Xfinity races for RCR in 2020

Richard Childress Racing announced Tuesday that Anthony Alfredo will share driving duties with Myatt Snider in the No. 21 car in the Xfinity Series in 2020.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing in 2020,” Alfredo said in a statement from the team. “It’s every racer’s dream to drive for such an iconic organization like RCR. I’m very thankful for everyone that has helped put this together, including my family, friends and our partners. This is a career-making opportunity for me, and I plan to take full advantage of it.”

The 20-year-old Alfredo competed full-time in the K&N Pro Series East in 2019, winning at South Boston (Virginia) Speedway. He also competed in 12 Gander Outdoors Truck Series race with DGR-Crosley, earning two top-10 results.

“I’ve watched Anthony drive in the Truck series this past season and I’m certain he’ll do well in our Xfinity Series cars,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing, in a statement. “RCR has had a lot of success over the years producing young, talented drivers through our development program. I believe that Anthony will fit right into that same mold.”

The team did not announce how many races Alfredo will run in the No. 21 in 2020. Snider will drive a part-time schedule for the team. He will compete in the season-opening Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15.