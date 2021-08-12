Anthony Alford's diving catch
Anthony Alford lays out to make an impressive diving catch in left field in the top of the 5th inning
Dodgers infielder Trea Turner had a slide into home that was so smooth it looked more ballet than baseball. Fans couldn't stop watching the replay.
Texas West's Landry Pate froze in place with his mouth agape after the umpire called a strike on a pitch that was clearly outside of the strike zone.
The two soccer players faced off against one another for the bronze medal.
Professional TV troll Skip Bayless got a taste of his own medicine on Wednesday. And he tried his best to not take it. At the conclusion of a segment on FS1’s Undisputed, during which Bayless questioned whether Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s weight undermines his ability to motivate pro athletes, host/moderator Jenny Taft chimed in. Skip [more]
Dennis Schroder's market in free agency has been quiet, which he did not expect after rejecting an extension from the Los Angeles Lakers.
With the Mets and Nationals playing on Wednesday, Juan Soto posted a cryptic IG picture that could get some heads turning.
Conor McGregor continued to take shots at Daniel Cormier in a series of tweets on Wednesday evening.
Golden State bounces back with a win over Toronto as Jonathan Kuminga leads the way
It was a hit parade in Kansas City, as the Yankees won the rubber match against the Royals on Wednesday afternoon, 5-2.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmons to the Sacramento Kings in a 3-team deal.
Here are some live observations and reactions from those in attendance at the Bears' first joint practice with the Dolphins.
Takeaways from the Giants' 6-2 win over the D-backs.
Suggs continued a strong run in the Las Vegas Summer League, and may have also thrown down the dunk of the week.
Social media users are trolling Fox News for a report that NBA players Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were drunk […] The post Fox News dragged for report about ‘drunk’ Durant, Green celebrating Olympic win appeared first on TheGrio.
Manny Pacquiao could have postponed or canceled his boxing comeback when opponent Errol Spence Jr. dropped out less than two weeks before their Aug. 21 showdown. “I’m not disappointed at all, because my hard work in training is not wasted,” Pacquiao said Wednesday. Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) didn't hesitate to replace Spence with Yordenis Ugás (26-4, 12 KOs), the Cuban WBA welterweight champion, just 11 days before the pay-per-view show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Lionel Messi has been reunited with his old Barcelona team-mate Neymar in an all-star attack at Paris Saint-Germain, but the question now is whether the arrival of the Argentinian superstar could actually push Kylian Mbappe out of the French giants.
Matt Harmon is joined by LaQuan Jones to discuss some injury news and a few wild fantasy takes on Austin Ekeler, AJ Green, Desean Jackson and more.
Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, Xander Bogaerts and Hunter Renfroe each had four RBIs and the Boston Red Sox routed the Tampa Bay Rays 20-8 Wednesday night. Tampa Bay had won five in a row overall and six straight against Boston.
Miles McBride’s energy, three-point shooting, and defensive intensity were on full display for the Knicks in Wednesday night’s 91-82 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League action.
Daniil Medvedev was shocked when he was called for hindrance after apologizing to Alexander Bublik for hitting him with a smash.