Anthony Alford's diving catch

Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao could have postponed or canceled his boxing comeback when opponent Errol Spence Jr. dropped out less than two weeks before their Aug. 21 showdown. “I’m not disappointed at all, because my hard work in training is not wasted,” Pacquiao said Wednesday. Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) didn't hesitate to replace Spence with Yordenis Ugás (26-4, 12 KOs), the Cuban WBA welterweight champion, just 11 days before the pay-per-view show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.