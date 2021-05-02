Antetokounmpo back in action for Bucks' game vs. Nets

·1 min read
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts as he falls during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned from a sprained right ankle to play for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in the first of two straight games with the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets.

The 6-foot-11 forward is in the Bucks' starting lineup. They will be missing Bobby Portis, who is out with a stomach illness.

Antetokounmpo injured his ankle in the opening minute of the Bucks’ 143-136 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. He appeared to step on the foot of Houston’s Kelly Olynyk during a driving layup attempt.

The injury caused him to miss the Bucks’ 108-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn again on Tuesday. The Bucks began Sunday in third place in the East, 3 1/2 games behind the Nets and three behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

