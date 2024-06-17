Ante Juric signs new deal with Sydney FC

Sydney FC have announced that head coach Ante Juric has agreed a contract extension with the A-League Women champions.

The 50-year-old, who has been in charge of the Sky Blues since 2017, has signed a deal which keeps him in charge until the end of the 2025/26 season. Juric’s current deal had been due to expire at the end of next season.

Sydney have enjoyed unparalleled success under Juric, having qualified for every Grand Final since the four-time capped Socceroo took charge in 2017.

In that time, the club have won three Premiers’ Plates and three Grand Finals. This season, Sydney gained revenge on Melbourne City for breaking their run of three consecutive Plates by beating them in the Grand Final.

Speaking to the Sydney FC website, Juric said: “I am humbled to be offered a contract extension taking me through to season 2025-26 as I have thoroughly enjoyed coaching and working for the club. This will take me to nine seasons with Sydney FC and I am extremely proud, as it reflects on the good work the coaching staff and I have done over the years.

“Our enthusiasm and passion has got stronger and I am excited at the thought of what we can continue to achieve and build on this dynasty of success we are enjoying.”

The news comes hot on the heels of full-back Kirsty Fenton signing a new two-year deal with the club earlier in the week.

