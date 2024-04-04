Ante Delija recounts training with ‘very technical’ UFC champ Tom Aspinall before 2024 PFL 1

Ante Delija recently spent time training with UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Delija (24-5) takes on Valentin Moldavsky (12-3-1) in Thursday’s 2024 PFL 1 (ESPN2, ESPN+) main event, which takes place at Boeing Center in San Antonio.

The 2022 PFL heavyweight champion was in the U.K. a couple of months ago to get some work in with Aspinall and had nothing but praise for him.

“I trained with Tom Aspinall before my training camp,” Delija said through an interpreter during the 2024 PFL 1 media day. “I was impressed with his physical strength, and also he’s very, very technical. His father has been training him since he was a kid, so he deserves the place where he’s in right now.”

With PFL acquiring Bellator, Delija has plenty of new options for opponents – especially after competing in two rematches already with the PFL.

“Of course I’m looking forward to new faces,” Delija said. “I’m in my prime, and I want to fight as many best competitions as I can get in my way.”

