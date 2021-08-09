Ant McPartlin marries Anne-Marie Corbett at star-studded wedding

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett wed at St Michael's Church in Heckfield, Hampshire

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett have married at a star-studded wedding ceremony.

The pair beamed as they waved to photographers and cheering fans following the wedding at a quaint rural church in Hampshire.

Guests included TV sidekick Declan Donnelly, Phillip Schofield, David Walliams and Dermot O'Leary.

The couple shared a kiss before departing the venue in a black Rolls Royce.

They and their guests exited St Michael's Church in Heckfield through a specially-constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses.

Anne-Marie Corbett was formerly McPartlin's personal assistant

McPartlin and TV sidekick Declan Donnelly, pictured before the ceremony, wore matching suits

McPartlin previously described his now wife as his "rock"

The couple waved at photographers and fans who gathered for the occasion in rural Hampshire

Television presenters Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty, who are married, were among those who attended

Philip Schofield said the ceremony was "great fun"

Ant McPartlin cheering

Bridesmaids at the wedding

Crowds gathered to cheer the couple, who left in a black Rolls Royce

Schofield said the ceremony was "amazing" and "great fun" as he left the church.

A large group of photographers were gathered outside the venue to capture the occasion.

Dozens of fans were also standing outside the church to catch a glimpse of the happy couple.

Television presenter McPartlin, 45, and 43-year-old Corbett, who was formerly his personal assistant, have been in a relationship since 2018.

They got together following McPartlin's separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, earlier in 2018.

McPartlin and Corbett were reportedly planning to marry abroad but opted to host the ceremony in the UK because of the pandemic.

Corbett has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Britain's Got Talent presenter McPartlin, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, has previously described Corbett as his "rock" after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.

Amanda Holden, his Britain's Got Talent co-star, apologised for not being able to make the ceremony as she is on holiday.

She wrote on Instagram that she was "so sorry" to miss the special day, adding: "Sending our love and huge congratulations to Ant & Amzie on this amazing day."

Other guests included married television presenters Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley, singer Alesha Dixon and former footballer Frank Lampard and his television presenter wife Christine.