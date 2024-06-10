Answering your questions about the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 win vs. the Dallas Mavericks

The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 in Game 2 of their 2024 NBA Finals series at TD Garden this past Sunday (June 9) evening. They did it behind a 26-point night from veteran combo guard Jrue Holiday, an all-around effort by star Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, and a playmaking masterclass by star Boston forward Jayson Tatum, who finished the game with 12 assists.

Now, as the series shifts to Texas, Celtics Blog beat writer Noa Dalzell took some time to recap what she saw in Game 2 of the finals, and answered all your questions, live from the airport en route to Dallas. Coming at you live from Logan Airport, Noa took questions as part of a new daily show – “Live from the NBA Finals with Noa Dalzell.”

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what she had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire