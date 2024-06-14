Answering all of your questions about the Boston Celtics Game 3 win

Will the Boston Celtics take care of business and win the 2024 NBA title in Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals? Celtics beat writer Noa Dalzell recapped Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

She touched on the huge nights from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Derrick White’s clutch shot down the stretch, Jrue Holiday’s critical defense, Sam Hauser’s big night from 3, and Xavier Tillman’s season-defining game. She also spent time talking about pre-Game 4 media availabilities, answering all your questions, from the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire