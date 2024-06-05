Answering your questions about the Boston Celtics – Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals

The 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks begin on this coming Thursday (June 6) night at TD Garden, and Celtics fans have plenty of questions about them! From what to expect from the Mavs to how Kristaps Porzingis’ strained right soleus is holding up and tons more, there are a host of issues swirling about in this looming series.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, did their best to answer a number of them for your listening pleasure on a recent episode of their show.

Join them while they open up the mailbag and answer listener questions about the Celtics’ matchup with the Mavericks in the clip embedded below.

