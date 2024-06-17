Answering all your Boston Celtics practice questions ahead of Game 5

Unlike their fans, the Boston Celtics do not have time to let the 122-84 Game 4 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks linger in their collective memory. Instead, they needed to get right back to picking apart what they learned about their 2024 NBA Finals opponent in their last meeting on Friday (June 14) night at American Airlines Arena.

And that is exactly what they did, pausing afterward to talk to the media and get them up to speed with what they are able to share with the press ahead of the Game 5 contest set to tip off this coming Monday (June 17) night at TD Garden. To share that information with you, Celtics Blog beat writer Noa Dalzell broke down everything she saw and heard from the post-practice media availability session.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what she had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire