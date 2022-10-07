Answering 10 big questions ahead of Packers-Giants Week 5 battle in London

The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants, a pair of 3-1 teams after four weeks, will meet in a battle of the first teams with winning records to play in London during the NFL International Series.

Can the Packers win a fourth straight game, or will the Giants continue a surprising start to 2022?

To help preview the London showdown, Packers Wire managing editor Zach Kruse and Giants Wire managing editor Dan Benton provided answers to 10 big questions.

1. Saquon Barkley looks all the way back from his ACL injury. What has made him and the Giants run game so good in 2022?

Benton, Giants Wire: Health is obviously the biggest factor in Barkley’s success early on this season. Most athletes seem to turn the corner in the second year removed from an ACL tear and that’s what we’ve seen out of Saquon thus far. But he certainly hasn’t done it alone, and he’d be the first to admit that. Despite their issues in pass protection, the Giants’ offensive line excels with run blocking. That’s a credit to coach Bobby Johnson, who has really hammered home everything it takes to create holes. New York was always going to ride on Barkley’s shoulders this year so the emphasis was placed on being ready to run out of the gate.

2. The Packers are averaging an uncharacteristic 18.8 points per game. What factors have led to that underwhelming result thus far?

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kruse, Packers Wire: Good question to start off, Dan. The Packers offense has been too inconsistent drive-to-drive and made too many uncharacteristic mistakes, including turnovers. Part of it is the shuffling along the offensive line (returning two offensive tackles coming off major injuries) and the inexperience in the passing game (down Davante Adams, now playing two rookie receivers). This offense has still been good at generating explosive plays (17 completions of 20+ yards, 18 runs of 10+ yards), but they’re still searching for a complete game. The good stretches don’t last. Once the lulls go away and there’s more consistency within games, the Packers will score more points.

Story continues

3. Daniel Jones. What does he do well, and how can the Packers beat him?

Benton, Giants Wire: Finally in a competent system and with competent coaches, we’re beginning to see more of the talent that made Daniel Jones the No. 6 overall pick in 2019. He’s obviously not without flaws, but he’s able to command the huddle and run the offense specific to the gameplan on any given Sunday. He’s become extremely accurate with the football, corralled the turnover issues and basically does whatever it takes to win. He’s also a persistent threat with his legs. Shame he doesn’t have a better group of wide receivers, though.

4. Aaron Rodgers has three interceptions through four weeks, which is also uncharacteristic. Is that an anomaly or a genuine concern?

Kruse, Packers Wire: I’d say it’s a little bit of a concern, but he’s still on pace for only 12 picks over 17 games. He threw a bad ball under heavy pressure in Minnesota, made a bad read in Tampa Bay and then made one of the worst throws of his NFL career on the pick-six last week. Turnovers in general have been a problem for the Packers. Seven in four games. Last year, they had 13 in 17 games. I’d guess that as the offense settles in a little bit, the interceptions and turnovers will go down. But Rodgers seems to be offering up a turnover opportunity or two every week to open 2022, so the Giants might have a chance at a game-turning play on Sunday.

5. The Giants defensive front is full of first-rounders and high draft picks. Assess that group entering this game.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Benton, Giants Wire: They’re solid but not perfect. They’ve struggled with setting the edge at times, especially in the absence of Leonard Williams, but seem to be trending upward. Dexter Lawrence is playing at an All-Pro level and has proved to be a three-down player, which precious few believes he would become. Jihad Ward is a sound veteran with a relentless motor and Azeez Ojulari, when healthy, is disruptive. The Giants still need a lot more out of rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux.

6. Rashan Gary is quickly establishing himself as an elite defender. What makes him such a disruptive player?

Kruse, Packers Wire: Gary is the rare combination of a lot of important things: elite athlete, incredible work ethic and a non-stop motor. He developed himself into an edge defender capable of doing everything, and his tenacity and effort level just wear people down. The Gary vs. Andrew Thomas matchups on Sunday could be awesome. Two young, elite players at premium positions doing battle head-to-head.

7. What is one area you believe the Giants have a distinct advantage over the Packers?

Kruse, Packers Wire: The run game, for sure. The Packers are giving up 5.0 yards per carry to start 2022, and teams have often gashed Joe Barry’s defense for chunk run plays. Saquon Barkley has 12 runs of 10 or more yards and eight of 15 or more yards, so I’d say the Giants have to be feeling pretty good about the potential of the run game on Sunday. If Barkley is productive, creates explosive plays and can help New York shorten the game, an upset is possible.

8. Who is an underrated player on each side of the ball for the Giants that Packers fans should know?

Benton, Giants Wire: It’s really hard to say offensively because outside of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas, the Giants don’t have much to offer. Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is the only sort of “underrated” offensive player that comes to mind. He’s not going to light up the box score, but he blocks well, can catch and run, and he plays his role well. Defensively, I’d lean toward Oshane Ximines, who is playing well within his role after several underwhelming seasons. He can play the run, rush the passer, drop into coverage, gets his arms up at the line of scrimmage and basically just plays sound, quality football. Wink Martindale has really gotten the most out of him.

9. Let's say the Giants pull off the upset. How does it happen?

Benton, Giants Wire: It will take an entire team effort, no self-inflicted wounds and probably a bit of luck along the way. The ideal scenario would be long sustained drives where Saquon & Co. eat a ton of time off the clock. Defensively, they’ll have to capitalize on Aaron Rodgers’ uncharacteristic start and force some turnovers, which they haven’t done much of through four weeks (no interceptions). Tackling and limiting yards after the catch will be key. Basically, a lot of things will have to fall perfectly into place.

10. Predictions

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kruse, Packers Wire: I think the Packers escape with a 24-16 win, probably in an ugly game featuring too many punts and field goal attempts. Both of these defenses are dominant situationally. While the Packers have a big edge at quarterback, and I think Green Bay’s defense could make life very, very difficult on Daniel Jones, you just never know with these London games. It’s a weird week of preparation and a lot of other factors come into play, so a highly competitive game for 60 minutes is my expectation.

Benton, Giants Wire: It’s been a fun four weeks but I don’t see a scenario in which the Giants come away victorious here. I also don’t see a scenario in which Aaron Rodgers continues to be handcuffed in an underperforming offense. He’s bound to break out and with injuries crippling their secondary, that’s like to come against the Giants. Packers 27, Giants 16.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire