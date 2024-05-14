Anscombe rules himself out of Wales tour to Australia

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe has ruled himself out of the summer tour of Australia.

The 33-year-old, who has joined Gloucester for the 2024-25 season, has not played since October 2023 because of a serious groin injury suffered at the World Cup.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has already seen Ospreys lock Adam Beard, Cardiff number eight Taulupe Faletau and Scarlets centre Joe Roberts being ruled out of the summer tour because of injury.

"I have made myself unavailable for the summer tour which probably was something which I didn't want to do," New Zealand-born Anscombe told the Scrum V podcast.

"It is not easy to say no. I have always wanted to tour Australia. It's the only one I have never done and I have family that live there.

"But Gats (Gatland) and I had a good chat in the Six Nations, when we were just eyeing up the next period.

"Speaking to Warren and the coaching staff, I feel as if it's the best decision."

Wales have a match with South Africa at Twickenham on 22 June before two Tests against the Wallabies, in Sydney and Melbourne, in July.

"I want to play well when I am playing for Wales and add something to the team," Anscombe said.

"If I had gone I would have gone almost the whole season without playing and then be playing at the highest level after not much preparation."

Wales ambitions remain

Anscombe will focus on completing a full pre-season with his new club, but his international ambitions remain.

"I would love to be part of the autumn series. I still see myself being a big part in Wales' future although that decision is obviously out of my hands," he added.

"I want to give myself the best opportunity to be the best player I can be come November, and next January and February, and I feel to do that I need a good pre-season.

"There is no point me trying to rush back to the highest level.

"I have done that a few times, where I have come back from long injuries, only played two or three games and then played at Test level.

"Even though it is tough and I don't like doing it, I think there is going to be more benefit from getting myself right over the summer.

"I want to immerse myself with Gloucester, become a part of a new club, and my goal is to start the season well."

Year of highs and lows

Anscombe has experienced a mixed year. He battled back from injury to be fit for the World Cup and came off the bench for Dan Biggar to kick 23 points in Wales' outstanding 40-6 group win against Australia in September.

But he suffered the agony of tearing his adductor off the bone in the warm-up before the game against Georgia and has not played during the last eight months.

That injury put paid to his move to Japanese side Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath and Anscombe signed a deal to join Gloucester, where he will link up with Wales half-back partner Tomos Williams.

"It has been a challenging period, probably post-Six Nations," said Anscombe.

"I was hoping I would be in a position to maybe pick up a medical joker role somewhere and just play rugby.

"It hasn't worked out and we have got to a position where it's best to step away from playing this season."

Anscombe trained with Wales during the Six Nations in the hope he would be fit at some stage during the tournament, though ultimately he was never available to play.

"It is a pretty rare injury," said Anscombe.

"The original diagnosis after surgery was hopefully a three-month turnaround. I had some complications along the way.

"Gloucester have been really good and it is now a case of just getting ready for next season."

With Biggar having retired from international rugby, Scarlets duo Sam Costelow and Ioan Lloyd were the fly-halves used in the Six Nations tournament when Wales finished bottom.

Costelow started four of the five Six Nations defeats after also being part of the 2023 World Cup.

"I felt for Sam," said Anscombe.

"He hardly played any rugby before he came into the Six Nations and he was already a young guy trying to play one of the hardest positions.

"The Wales fly-half jersey is a ruthless one which comes with a lot of rewards and a fair few negatives as well, but it is the position that we love and we deal with it."